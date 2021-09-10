Officers responding to a domestic dispute in Dale City early Friday morning found a man dead, a woman critically injured and an 8-year-old boy unharmed.
Police were called to the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue at 2:23 a.m., and received information as officers were en route that shots may have been fired and there were injuries, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Officers arrived and safely evacuated the boy. Upon checking the house, they found a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, Carr said.
The man, identified as Darin Carlyle Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene, Carr said. Officers provided first aid to the woman until rescue workers arrived and took her to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence. There is no threat to the community," Carr said.
The 8-year-old boy was inside the home during the shooting and was uninjured. He was released to the custody of a family member.
Officers recovered a firearm at the scene. The investigation continues.
