Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man and the wounding of another victim in Lake Ridge late Tuesday.
Officers were called to the area of Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane around 10:15 p.m. to investigate shots fired, and found the 19-year-old victim nearby on Oakwood Drive.
Officers utilized issued trauma kits and initiated CPR until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
While investigating the shooting, an additional man arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot injuries.
"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting," Carr said. "At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection."
She said the incident does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to:www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(2) comments
That use to be such a nice little neighborhood and it’s total hole.
Around the same time that KKK stickers were found in the same area[sneaky]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.