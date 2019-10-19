Police say two people, one of them a juvenile, were seriously injured and an adult is in custody after a stabbing Friday night at the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments in Lake Ridge.
The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Meandering Way off Smoketown Road. Police say the two victims, an adult and a juvenile, were flown by helicopter to area trauma centers with serious injuries.
One adult was in custody and "there is no threat to the public."
Residents can expect increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.