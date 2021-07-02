Two men have been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a felony in the May 7 fatal shooting of Brian Constanza Campos in Chantilly.
Detectives determined a related shooting occurred around 1 a.m. along Chantilly Shopping Center Drive prior to the fatal shooting. No one was injured in the incident, and it was not immediately reported to police.
At 4:41 a.m., police were called to the same area for a report of a man lying in the parking lot. Officers found Brian Constanza-Campos, 26, of Herndon, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. Rescue workers pronounced him dead at the scene.
On May 8, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilson Navarro Escobar, 29, of Sterling for unrelated charges and found him to be in possession of a firearm, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Fairfax detectives were notified of the arrest and of the weapon that was recovered. He has since been held in police custody.
On May 13, Rigoberto Rodriguez Hernandez, 43, of Sterling was arrested for the shooting that occurred at 1 a.m. on the night Constanza Campos’ death, the release said. Rodriguez Hernandez was charged with malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a public place and brandishing a firearm. Rodriguez Hernandez has remained held without bond since his arrest at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives were able to identify a connection between the two suspects and the fatal shooting, police said.
On Thursday morning, warrants were obtained Rodriguez Hernandez was served with the two warrants at the Fairfax jail, the release said. Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office served Navarro Escobar with the warrants at the Loudoun jail.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have seen someone leave the scene is asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
