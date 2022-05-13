Two people were killed late Thursday on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County after getting out of their car near the Telegraph Road exit.
The incident happened at 11:04 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-495 near Exit 176 for Telegraph Road.
At this stage of the crash investigation, it appears a Toyota Corolla stopped in the center westbound lane, where its male driver and male passenger exited the vehicle, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Moments later a Ford Ranger came upon the car in the travel lane and struck it and the two males. A third car, a westbound Mazda Miata, then struck one of the victims.
Both males died at the scene. Their remains were transferred to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification, Geller said.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
