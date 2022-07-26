Police are investigating two Sunday shootings that left two teenage boys injured.
The first happened around 1:15 p.m.in the 7400 block of Barbados Lane outside Manassas. Officers were called for gunshots fired in the area and found a bullet in front of one home and damage to the porch, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
As officers investigated, a 17-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening.
"The juvenile was not forthcoming to officers about what occurred leading up to the altercation and did not provide police suspect information," Perok said.
The second shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the area of Sycamore Valley Way and Tulip Tree Place in the Dumfries area. Officers were called for shots fired, but found no one when they arrived.
While investigating, a 17-year-old boy showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, Perok said. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening. Like the first victim, the teen wasn't forthcoming and provided no suspect information, Perok said.
(13) comments
I've often wondered how to fix the problems of the world. I've often wondered how to fix the problems within myself. Then I realized who had given me all the information I was using to form my ideas. A shame how many people cling to stuff and can't let go. Hopefully you can let get before it costs a pound of flesh. The answer will not be provided by the media nor the comments section. Thanks and be polite--it's really the least you can do besides bathing
Me thinks we need to starting thinking about a PWC High School shooting team. We are creating gold medalists in the county! Might as well get some positive recognition for all these flying bullets around here.
"The juvenile was not forthcoming to officers about what occurred leading up to the altercation and did not provide police suspect information," Perok said.
Like the first victim, the teen wasn't forthcoming and provided no suspect information, Perok said.
Sounds like they're planning revenge and will retaliate by shooting the perpetrators back in the future. And the cycle continues! Conflict resolution is amazing among this generation, we could really learn from them.
Did PG county just migrate across the Potomac? Look at PWC PD’s crime reports. This only covers 2 incidents, there was actually 6 separate shootings or shots fired. Nice work democrats destroying the law enforcement profession and justice system for your wokeism. Complete losers.
Is it a coincidence that the crime has followed the new chief here? It's all in the bag baby. I've said it so many times. Democrat politicians(and pRedditors) want to destroy the suburbs but the suburban mom voting population won't realize it until it is too late because they are mostly one issue voters. I know several... It's probably too late already.
Duke, I think you need to re-read the Book of Revelations. Your doomsaying is getting old and in need of refreshing from the original body of work which you and the rest of society enjoys drawing from. You give so much power to the adversary, one might suspect you of working in his employ!
Woke-ism? That doesn't really describe much more than a meme. Dirty, rascally democrats? Now that's little more than mud slinging. PWC PD crime reports? I think you mean Media Incident Reports. You are too poorly informed to make an informed opinion, poor George, but keep on parroting that partisanship! The party boots won't lick themselves. Maybe the problem is people like you? Providing vitriol with ignorance and a marked lack of solution.
democrats in action.
republicans no action.
I guarantee you that these punks broke every existing gun law. Restricting law abiding citizens will do nothing to stop the cultural problem in Democrat-controlled hellholes.
Your cultural of Republican sexual perverts like yourself is always in the news.
Republicans, only need their deplorables for votes and money and the so-called Republicans always using race as an excuse can't even afford a night at any of Trump's dump's. It is fun seeing you deplorable folks being used for votes and money. Better wakeup!
I am neither left nor right, but will have to remember that one. Reminds me of the Simpsons in season 3. Democrats: "We hate life and ourselves! We can't govern!" Republicans: "We want what's worst for everyone! We're just plain evil!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.