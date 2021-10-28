Two Maryland teenagers face a series of charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, after leading state police on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 395.
About 2:30 p.m., a trooper saw a 2012 Infiniti G37X traveling north on I-395 south of Duke Street in Alexandria. The trooper's stationary radar recorded the vehicle traveling 89 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Infiniti was also displaying a fictitious temporary registration tag, she said. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop for speeding, but the driver of the Infiniti refused to stop. Instead, it cut across all four lanes of travel in an attempt to elude the trooper, Geller said. A pursuit was initiated.
The Infiniti exited I-395 at Duke Street, continued west toward Beauregard Street, returned to I-395 where it continued "to aggressively change lanes at speeds of up to 115 mph," Geller said. It was during a lane change at Seminary Road that the Infiniti lost control and struck a 2008 Honda Civic and a Jersey wall.
The 17-year-old male driver from Capitol Heights, Md. and the 17-year-old male passenger from Prince George, Md. were taken into custody, Geller said. Two loaded handguns and prescription narcotics were recovered at the scene. Both teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old Fredericksburg man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Infiniti was charged with reckless driving, improper registration, one felony count of eluding police, failure to maintain control, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a minor, one felony count of possession of a concealed weapon, and one felony count of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II narcotic, Geller said.
The passenger of the Infiniti was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a minor, one felony count of possession of a concealed firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Geller said.
The incident remains under investigation.
(1) comment
so i guess the police should have not gave chase
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.