The Stafford County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to anyone who witnessed a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two teenagers wounded at a pool on Parkway Boulevard in North Stafford.
Deputies were called to the Park Ridge area about 4 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his back, said Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. C. Shawn Kimmitz. The boy, a student with Stafford County schools, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.
During a search for suspects, deputies found another teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was being treated this evening.
One suspect was in custody and search continued Thursday evening for additional suspects and witnesses, Kimmitz said.
Two Stafford County schools were placed in full lockdown after the shooting as a precaution. Activities at other schools were suspended pending police investigation, the school division said in a news release.
The lockdowns were lifted and normal operations resumed.
Below is a letter sent the school superintendent sent to Stafford families and staff:
I am deeply saddened to report that there was a shooting in one of our neighborhoods this afternoon. The shooting involved one of our students, who also had to receive medical attention as a result of this incident. Additionally, several schools in the area of the shooting were placed on lockdown while the Sheriff’s office investigated the incident.
I want to share my thanks to the Stafford County Sheriff's office, who brought speedy resolution to a complex situation. Fortunately, all other students are safe and all lockdowns have been lifted. Our partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has and continues to keep us all safe and we continue to be grateful for our work together. As this is an on-going investigation, we do not have any further details that we can share with you. We know that the Sheriff’s Office will share additional information about this incident when appropriate.
I would love to tell you that instruction is our number one priority in Stafford Schools - it’s not. Safety remains paramount in Stafford Schools. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is essential. Our collective safety relies on all of us to be mindful and caring. Should you or your child need assistance from a school counselor, please reach out to your school administrator who can assist in scheduling a conversation.
As soon as you deem it appropriate for your household, please talk with your children about safety and remind them that if they see something, to say something to an adult. It might just save a life. And tonight, please hug your children a little tighter than usual before bedtime.
I wish you all peace this weekend as we regroup to face the challenges ahead.
Sincerely,
Thomas W. Taylor, Ed.D., MBA, Superintendent
