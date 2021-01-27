Police have charged two teenagers in the October murder of a 21-year-old man outside a Warrenton apartment building.
On Monday, “Warrenton Police detectives obtained petitions for two juveniles involved in the murder of Derek De La Iglesia,” Chief Michael Kochis said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “Both juveniles are currently being held in an area juvenile detention facility.”
One juvenile faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and use of a firearm in a felony, police said.
The other teen faces first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery charges.
A Lynchburg area man on Jan. 12 surrendered to police and told officers he drove the killers to Warrenton last Oct. 6, the day of Mr. De La Iglesia’s murder.
Tyrik D’Andre Simmons, 22, of Madison Heights in Amherst County, told police that on the day of murder, he picked up two people in Culpeper and drove them to an area near the Warrenton crime scene, according to court documents.
“Mr. Simmons identified one of those passengers as the shooter involved in the murder case,” states the criminal complaint, which doesn’t name or describe the two suspects.
The passengers left his vehicle, returned and said “they ‘robbed’ the guy and got his ‘weed’,” the defendant told police, according to the complaint. “Mr. Simmons then took them back to Culpeper and saw the news later that day that there was a murder where he and his passengers had been.”
It remains unclear why Mr. Simmons turned himself into police more than three months after the murder took place.
Police on Tuesday charged Mr. Simmons with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.
The crime carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
After a brief hearing Jan. 14 in Fauquier County General District Court, retired Judge Ian R.D Williams approved the bail agreement allowing Mr. Simmons’ release from jail that afternoon on a $4,000 secured bond.
Mr. De La Iglesia, 21, of Marshall died behind the wheel of a black Dodge Charger in front of a Warrenton apartment building at 394 Jackson St.
At around 2:30 p.m. the day of the murder, a Papa John’s Pizza employee went to his car — parked in the adjacent shopping center — to make a delivery.
“I saw two kids get into his car,” he said of the black Charger. “But I had to make a delivery and had to go. I didn’t see much.
“I got back at 2:50-ish, and then all this happened.”
By the time he returned to Papa John’s, police had arrived at the apartment complex.
The eatery employee added: “Very surreal. I had no idea what was going on. You see a bunch of police, and it gets your attention.”
Police reviewed Papa John’s security system video, he said.
Provided he complies with the bond agreement’s terms, Mr. Simmons will remain free, pending resolution of the case.
Among other things, his bail agreement requires Mr. Simmons to live with his mother in her Madison Heights home just north of Lynchburg and refrain from using drugs, alcohol and firearms.
Urging the defendant to behave himself, Judge Williams said: “Don’t let me look bad. I’m letting you out.”
Mr. Simmons will return to general district court April 28 for a hearing to determine if the case should be sent to a Fauquier grand jury that will decide whether to indict him on the charge.
Authorities in December offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides “information leading to the arrest and conviction” of Mr. De La Iglesia’s murderer.
The reward offer stands, police said Tuesday.
Chief Kochis asked anyone with information about the murder to contact Detective Mike Gemmell at 540-347-1107, ext. 232.
This story was originally published by FauquierNow.com, an InsideNoVa news partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.