Police have charged a second teenager in double murder this spring in Woodbridge, and detectives say the crime was an initiation into the Bloods criminal street gang.
The 16-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested Monday at a home on Pond Run Drive in Lake Ridge and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Prince William Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. A few days after the May 15 shooting in the Woodbridge Station Apartments, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy on the same charges.
The two victims' bodies were discovered after a resident at the complex in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way found a bullet hole in his ceiling. A bullet fragment was also found on the resident’s floor.
After getting no answer at the apartment where the bullet appeared to come from, officers requested maintenance to open the door. Inside, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.
The victims were identified as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts, also 23, of Dumfries, Perok said.
Police say the 15-year-old suspect and the victims knew each other and had gathered at the apartment earlier in the day on May 15. During the encounter, "shots were fired and both victims were struck," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
During the investigation, detectives learned the second suspect was also present "and took an active role which led to the deaths of the two victims," Perok said.
Detectives also determined the crime was an initiation into the Bloods street gang, he said.
