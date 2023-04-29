Two townhouses were damaged and seven people displaced in a fire early Saturday morning in Dale City.
Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Birchdale Square just after 4 a.m., where they found fire showing from a townhouse and spreading into an adjoining home.
"Conditions required a second alarm to be requested but was later returned," Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
The home where the fire began sustained extensive damage and the townhouse next door was moderately damaged, Smolsky said.
Fire investigators determined the fire started in an electrical outlet in an upstairs bedroom.
No injuries were reported.
Building officials posted both homes unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross is assisting five adults and two children who were displaced.
The blaze is the second townhouse fire in the county this week. On Tuesday, three townhouses were damaged and five people displaced at Tackett's Mill in Lake Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.