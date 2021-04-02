A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died after a driver rammed into two officers at a barricade outside the complex on Friday.
The suspect first rammed the officers, then a barricade near Constitution Avenue. The man got out of the car, brandished a knife and refused to comply with officers' commands, said Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman. He lunged toward the officers and was shot and later died, she said.
The incident happened at a checkpoint known as the North Barricade, used by Congress and staffers. Congress was in recess at the time.
All U.S. Capitol buildings were on lockdown Friday afternoon and no one was allowed to enter or exit.
Security at the Capitol has remained high since Trump supporters mobbed the building on Jan. 6, leaving three U.S. Capitol Police officers dead in the aftermath. Officer Brian Sicknick of Springfield died in a conflict with the protestors while two others died by suicide.
