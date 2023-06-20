Two veteran Democratic state senators from Fairfax County were ousted by more progressive candidates Tuesday, while a third survived his primary challenge.

In southwestern Fairfax's 36th District, county School Board member Stella Pekarsky defeated Sen. George Barker. With all of the district's 50 precincts reporting, Pekarsky had received 52.2% of the vote and was leading Barker by about 600 votes out of more than 14,000 cast, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Barker was first elected to the Senate in 2007, but the new district includes a large portion of Fairfax that he didn't previously represent. He is a powerful member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee.

Barker and Pekarsky combined to raise over $1.7 million through June 8, with Barker supported by Dominion Energy and Pekarsky by the Clean Virginia Fund.

Pekarsky will face Republican Julie Perry in the fall in the district, which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe won by 20 percentage points in the 2021 gubernatorial election against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

In the 37th District, covering central Fairfax and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, Saddam Azlan Salim, a first-generation immigrant from Bangladesh, upset Sen. Chap Peterson.

With all precincts reporting, Salim had 53.8% of the vote and a lead of about 1,400 votes out of more than 18,000 cast.

Peterson has served in the Senate since 2007 and previously was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002-2006. He raised over $1 million for his campaign to just $188,000 for Salim, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In the fall, Salim will face Republican Ken Reid, a former member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors who subsequently moved to Fairfax.

In the 35th District, covering the Springfield/Annandale area, incumbent Sen. Dave Marsden easily defeated a progressive activist, Heidi Drauschak.

With all precincts reporting, Marsden had 63% of the vote. Marsden, who has served in the Senate since 2010, will face Republican Mark Vafiades in the fall.

The candidates raised a combined $1.4 million.