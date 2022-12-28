Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present.
The most recent burst of energy behind the long-bandied idea started when Jeff McKay and Ann Wheeler, chairs of the Fairfax and Prince William boards of supervisors, respectively, threw their support behind the idea of making the current express lanes bidirectional around-the-clock.
“We’re pressing hard to reconsider the express lanes on 95 and build them properly so that they’re not reversible,” McKay told NBC4’s Adam Tuss during a Dulles Area Transportation Association roundtable. “We’re looking at some design elements where that might be able to fit in, but frankly, they should’ve never been built that way in the first place. They should’ve been built like the Beltway and [Interstate] 66, and to me the first thing that we should be doing is pressing to get those express lanes going in both directions.”
Days later, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors adopted a new addition to the new county Comprehensive Plan endorsing the “examination” of two-way express lanes.
Wheeler was joined by Occoquan’s Kenny Boddye, Woodbridge’s Margaret Franklin, Neabsco’s Victor Angry and Potomac’s Andrea Bailey – all of whose districts the interstate runs through – in voicing support for the idea. Ultimately, the decision to make changes on 95 wouldn’t be up to the county, but the Commonwealth Transportation Board, and VDOT would seek support from the county if the decision to expand the express lanes ever came to fruition.
“Those lanes going in one direction is the most bizarre thing I have ever seen, and it’s the most frustrating on the weekends if you’re trying to either get into D.C. or come home, and if the lanes are going in the opposite way of where you’re going, it’s almost a nightmare,” Franklin said. “Understood that we don’t manage the interstate of course, but I don’t see why in the future why there can’t be advocacy from this board supporting that.”
VDOT, meanwhile, has opened a study on the feasibility of implementing bidirectional tolling in the express lanes from Franconia/Springfield Parkway to Opitz Boulevard “to better meet travel demands and provide new choices for more travelers,” the agency said in a statement. The current reversible lanes span about 30 miles from 395 to Route 610 in Stafford County and will soon extend another 10 miles into Fredericksburg.
Pushback in Richmond
But some in the General Assembly are already pushing back on the idea of making the lanes permanently bidirectional. Speaking at the roundtable, McKay had suggested that much of the two-way toll lanes could be implemented within the existing right-of-way, but Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, told InsideNoVa he doubts it would be possible to convert the current lanes without taking space from the free general purpose lanes or expanding the entire footprint of the interstate, a very expensive proposition.
“I don’t know how you can add additional lanes without then stealing from the main lines, which then exacerbates our existing commuters on the main lines. And I don’t think anyone’s going to put up with that,” McPike said.
The current contract between Virginia and TransUrban, which operates the toll lanes, includes a “non-compete” stating that the commonwealth would have to pay the Australia-based company damages if the state decides to expand 95’s general lanes or U.S. 1, or if VDOT makes any “Occoquan Bridge improvements” and doesn’t hire TransUrban to do so. That provision lasts until 2085.
“There’s still that compensation event that hangs over our head. You can’t do anything or else you’ve got to pay,” said McPike, whose district encompasses stretches of I-95. ”It’s a horrible deal, and there wasn’t a whole lot of land expansion in the original deal to get that”
State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, whose current district includes stretches of the highway all the way from the Fairfax County Parkway to Aquia Creek, panned the idea of converting the toll lanes to accommodate traffic both ways.
Long a proponent of bringing Metrorail into Prince William, Surovell said he wasn’t buying the idea that the conversion could be done within the current right-of-way. If not, he said, the project would cost billions and net the highway just a couple of additional lanes that wouldn’t be enough to keep up with the ever-increasing traffic demands on the road.
Instead, he told InsideNoVa, the county leaders who are now talking up bidirectional tolling should be working to find mass transit solutions to the bottlenecks on I-95. One or two more additional lanes, he said, won’t make a dent in the increasing traffic as the region continues to grow.
“I hit the same backups every day today that I hit 20 years ago. Widening our roads is insanely expensive and just seems to attract more cars,” Surovell told InsideNoVa.
Senator: Extend Metro to Prince William
Surovell said the most impactful thing county and state leaders could do to alleviate the congestion on I-95 is to figure out how to get Metro to Potomac Mills, something that was studied by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation in 2021.
That study found that extending the Yellow Line to Triangle would generate over 20,000 new daily transit trips in the area by 2045, with stations at Potomac Mills and North Woodbridge drawing between 1,500 and 2,000 daily boardings. It also estimated that any such expansion would cost somewhere between $13.8 billion and $27.5 billion, depending on how far into Prince William it went.
The new Comprehensive Plan in Prince William does make changes aimed at increasing density along U.S. 1 in anticipation of future transit options, be that Metro or a bus rapid transit line.
But Surovell said Fairfax needs to be doing more to move the ball forward.
“The study showed that extending the Yellow line … to Potomac Mills has the best ridership,” Surovell said. “The state has now done two studies on this, and it’s time for local governments to step up and act on it.”
Metro leadership has said that any further system expansions into Virginia or Maryland would first require major improvements within D.C. aimed at expanding the system’s core capacity, which new Metro General Manager Randy Clarke pushed for in a Blue Line loop proposal. Clarke said WMATA and the region needs to work now to attract new infrastructure money from the Federal Transit Administration for the project.
“Without federal money, we probably have no chance of ever doing this,” he said during a Dec. 8 Metro board meeting. “If we’re going to do this, we have the biggest generational amount of money ever at the FTA.”
Just another bad idea to expand the overpriced Lexus lanes that only benefit the uber wealthy and the Australian company TransUrban while leaving the average worker stuck in traffic that is even worse than before. The backups on I95 are a combination of daily thru traffic up and down the East coast as well as a result of uncontrolled development by the Prince William and Fairfax County Boards. The developers own those boards. McKay thinks the 495 HOT lanes are a success when they actually made backups worse on the non-toll lanes, especially going North to the bridge.
