Two people were injured after construction scaffolding partially collapsed at the City of Manassas Public Safety Headquarters on Friday.
The incident happened around 4 p.m., and the two workers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The fall was approximately 30 feet, according to city officials.
The incident is under investigation by OSHA and the City of Manassas Risk Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.