Two young people were shot Monday afternoon in Dale City after three masked men approached the car they were in and one opened fire.
The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, were hospitalized but expected to survive.
Police were called to Cloverdale Road near Carlsbad Road just before 3:20 p.m., where they found the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived and took the victims to an area hospital.
The victims and two other people were inside a parked car when they were approached by the three masked men. One brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
When the occupants attempted to drive away, the driver inadvertently reversed into a nearby home before the car stopped, Carr said. The suspects fled in a separate vehicle prior to police arriving. No additional injuries were reported.
While checking the area, officers located three homes and one vehicle that also sustained damage from being struck by gunfire.
Carr said the incident does not appear to be random.
Detectives want to talk to anyone who may have information about the case.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic males and one Black male, all wearing dark-colored clothing.
