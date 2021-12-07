Two people were wounded in five shootings in Prince William County between Friday and Sunday, police say.
The first shooting happened Friday afternoon on Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge, the scene of several shootings since this summer, including one that left a 9-year-old girl with a graze wound.
At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane for a shooting and arrived to find shell casings in the area of Yosocomico and Nanticoke lanes. While investigating, officers were informed that a 21-year-old man was at a home on Jed Forest Lane with a gunshot wound.
Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said the victim was sitting in a vehicle on Yosocomico Lane when he saw three unknown men approach. When the victim got out of the car, the gunmen fired several rounds, striking him as he fled.
The victim ran to a home on Jed Forest Lane, where emergency services were contacted. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area, but didn't find the shooters. While canvassing the neighborhood, officers located two occupied apartments and two unoccupied vehicles that sustained damage consistent with being struck by bullets. No additional injuries were reported. The incident does not appear to be random, Carr said.
The gunmen were described as three Black men, all between 20 and 30 years old and wearing dark clothing.
Another man was wounded in a Saturday shooting at Stonebridge Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge. At 2:07 a.m., police were called to investigate reports of multiple gunshots followed by two vehicles fleeing at a high rate of speed.
While investigating, officers were informed that a 30-year-old man drove to an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The man told police he was inside his parked vehicle when a dark-colored SUV approached from behind. As the SUV drove by the man’s vehicle, multiple gunshots were fired, striking the driver of the sedan. The man quickly drove to an area hospital where officers located the vehicle in the parking lot.
The dark-colored SUV fled prior to police arriving in the area. No additional injuries were reported, and no property damage was reported. The injured man was not cooperative with officers during the investigation, Carr said.
Police are also investigating two shootings without injuries early Saturday in Dale City.
At 12:36 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Castle Hill Drive, where the victims reported two unknown men walked in front of the house and fired several rounds towards it before fleeing on foot, Carr said.
No injuries and no additional property damage were reported. Shell casings were located on the ground in front of the house. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
Then at 3:08 a.m., officers received a similar call in the 15200 block of Crescent Street in Dale City, where several residents reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived to find shell casings in front of a house on the street.
The investigation revealed that two unknown individuals walked to the front of the house and fired multiple rounds then fled on foot, Carr said.
No injuries and no additional property damage were reported. Shell casings were located on the ground in front of the residence. A police K-9 searched the area for the gunmen in that case, too, but they were not located.
On Sunday at 2:33 a.m., police were called to the El Establo Bar and Grill located at 7911 Centreville Road in the Manassas area to investigate a fight with weapons. Officers arrived to find several people in the parking lot acting disorderly and not leaving the location.
As officers were attempting to disperse the patrons, a gunshot was heard near an additional parking area on Spruce Street, Carr said. Officers then saw a white sedan with a bullet hole in the windshield leaving the parking lot. Responding officers located the car a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop where they determined none of the occupants were injured. The driver reported the vehicle was damaged while the occupants were inside the restaurant.
Officers located a spent shell casing in the parking area of Spruce Street. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
