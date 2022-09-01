Two men were wounded in a police-involved shooting Thursday evening in Dale City.
The shooting happened in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, about 7 p.m. Two men were flown by helicopter to an area trauma center in unknown condition.
No officers were injured, Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said. He said there is no active threat to the community and the scene is contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.