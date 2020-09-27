Paving for the U.S. 1 widening project between the Marumsco Creek bridge and Annapolis Way will take place (weather permitting) weekdays from Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 23 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The paving will include the through lanes of northbound and southbound Route 1, as well as turn lanes. Paving on Occoquan Road, Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) and Annapolis Way at their intersections with Route 1 will occur after the Route 1 main line paving is completed.
Drivers can expect intermittent full stoppages at Route 1 intersections during the paving and are advised to use alternate routes.
The $165 million Route 1 widening project includes adding a lane in each direction to Route 1 between Marys Way and Annapolis Way (about a mile), improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path, sidewalk and other improvements.
The project is financed with federal, state and county funding and is expected to be complete later this fall. Read more.
