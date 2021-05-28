U.S. 1 flooded at Bel Air Road in Woodbridge this evening, stranding several cars in high water.
Rescue crews were called to the scene about 7:15 p.m. for as many as four vehicles stalled out near Marumsco Plaza. People were able to walk through the water to safety and no one was hurt.
An hour later, cars could still be seen in the water and the road remained closed in both directions.
The National Weather Service predicted about an inch of rain with this evening's showers.
Police urge drivers in the area to use caution and follow police direction.
