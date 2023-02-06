Police say U.S. 15 near Kapp Valley Way will be closed in both directions for several hours after a train hit a pickup Monday evening.
Witnesses report there were two people in the pickup and a helicopter was called to take one to a trauma center. Police have not released any other details.
Police urge drivers to find an alternate route.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.