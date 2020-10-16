The National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County will open on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The museum, on a publicly accessible area of the military installation, will be the first and only museum to tell the entire history of the U.S. Army since its establishment in 1775.
The museum was originally scheduled to open in June, but the opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The U.S. Army and the American Soldier forged the birth of our nation,” said Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy. “The National Army Museum will be a place for members of the total Army family to gather and share their stories, while also creating an opportunity for visitors to connect with our nation’s history through the eyes and voices of individual soldiers.”
The museum’s Experiential Learning Center will allow visitors to participate in hands-on, educational and team-building activities in the areas of geography, science, technology, engineering and math.
“The museum is stunning, and it is an honor to present this history in a way that shows the connection between the American soldier, the U.S. Army and the nation,” said the museum’s director, Tammy E. Call.
The museum will open with enhanced health and safety measures for visitors. Free, timed-entry tickets will be required to manage visitor capacity and provide an optimal experience to visitors.
“We have worked hard to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors, and we are excited to open the doors of this long-awaited national museum,” Call added.
The museum is a joint effort between the U.S. Army and the Army Historical Foundation, a nonprofit organization. The Army Historical Foundation constructed the building through private funds, and the U.S. Army provided the infrastructure, roads, utilities and exhibit work that transformed the building into a museum. The Army owns and operates the museum, and the historical foundation manages retail, catering and special events.
“The Army is people. They are our greatest strength and our most important weapon system,” said the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James C. McConville. “The National Museum of the United States Army is designed to tell the compelling and heroic stories of our people and take visitors on an exciting journey through the history of the U.S. Army as told through the American soldiers’ point of view.”
The opening will be preceded by a small ceremony that will be livestreamed. A link to the livestream will be posted on the museum’s website and social channels as soon as it’s available.
For more information, please visit http://www.theNMUSA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.