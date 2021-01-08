A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night from injuries suffered in Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill.
Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a 12-year veteran of the force, was critically injured "while physically engaging with protestors," police said in a statement.
After he was hurt, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he had been on life support.
Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police in July 2008 and most recently served in the department’s first responder’s unit.
Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick... Rest In Peace#breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021
The death toll from Wednesday's riots, in which pro-Trump supporters breached the halls of Congress, now stands at five. A woman was shot by police officers and three others suffered medical emergencies.
A police motorcade escorts United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick Thursday night on Constitution Ave NW & 15th St NW. pic.twitter.com/5kLJI5F8RF— Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) January 8, 2021
The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the U.S. Capitol Police and other federal partners.
