Local and national healthcare leaders visited the Inova Cares Clinic for Women & Children in Falls Church on Thursday to celebrate 25 years of the Children's Health Insurance Program.
Created in 1997, the program, known as CHIP, offers low-cost healthcare to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid. Before the program's creation, 15% of all children did not have health insurance. Today that number is just 4%.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra praised the initiative's progress and said he hopes more families will use the program in the future. "We want to make sure the next 25 are even better, and so we hope that families will continue to come forward."
Becerra said when he was a child his parents made him dress up in his Sunday best for doctor's appointments.
"It is nice to see the kids in shirts because what I hope that means is that it's not just a special occasion it's just a part of life to get to come in to see your doctor," Becerra said, referencing a family of six that was attending the celebration.
The Children's Health Insurance Program is the only public insurance program that does not have permanent funding. Still, Becerra said he is not worried that Congress would not continue to support the program and said it’s only a matter of making it a priority.
"I don't think anyone is going to want us to go back – I don't think this is a political, red, or blue issue. I think it's a matter of our kids, and the success of CHIP, I think, is going to keep it going," Becerra said.
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said her agency is working hard to address the growing number of youth who need of mental health services.
"This is something that we have been encouraging states to make sure that they have robust policies in place because mental health is absolutely covered as part of the Medicaid program."
Becerra reiterated that need and thanked Congress for allocating funds to increase mental health services.
"Thank goodness congress gave us some additional resources for behavioral health services as a part of the bi-partisan Safer Communities Act, and so we're going to take action, but there's no doubt that right now our kids are crying out for help," he said.
(0) comments
