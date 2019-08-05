U.S. and Virginia flags are flying at half-staff in honor of the victims of recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
President Donald Trump ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Aug. 8 in memory of those killed in El Paso, Texas on Saturday and Dayton, Ohio on Sunday.
Authorities say 22 people have now died as a result of the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Nine people and the gunman were killed in the Sunday shooting in downtown Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.