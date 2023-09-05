Nearly 60 wounded, ill and injured military members gathered in Washington over the past week to train as part of a special team of athletes that will compete in the 2023 Invictus Games.
The Invictus Games began in 2014 and is an international multi-sport event for wounded and sick active-duty servicemembers and veterans. The games were founded by Prince Harry as a way to inspire recovery and rehabilitation. This year’s games will be in Dusseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 9-17.
Invictus Team U.S., representing the Department of Defense, came together for a training camp at Fort Belvoir to prepare to compete alongside 20 other nations and hundreds of athletes.
The U.S. athletes spent their time at Fort Belvoir sharpening their skills in sports like wheelchair rugby, archery, swimming, sitting volleyball, cycling, track and field, wheelchair basketball, rowing and powerlifting.
A group of the athletes attended the Washington Nationals baseball game Sept. 1, where they were recognized and a Team U.S. athlete threw the first pitch.
The games and opening ceremony will be livestreamed by the BBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.