The U.S. Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section on Thursday announced plans for a 36-court tennis campus in Loudoun County, replacing a similar facility that had been planned for Prince William County.
USTA MAS plans to build the tennis campus "prominently in the heart of Loudoun County," the association said in a news release said. A specific location was not available, but a spokesperson for the USTA said it would be along the Dulles Greenway near Leesburg.
The project will cost approximately $42 million and has an anticipated grand opening in 2025. The USTA MAS Tennis Campus is the anchor feature of a planned community, with a diverse slate of home sites and community amenities, according to the release.
In February 2018, USTA MAS announced plans to build its new headquarters and state-of-the-art tennis facility on 46 acres at Innovation Park in Prince William County. The USTA spokesperson said the plans for the facility outgrew that site and the land was sold.
The project will include 20 outdoor tennis courts, 16 indoor tennis courts, eight pickleball/youth courts and more than 190,000 total square feet of tennis infrastructure, the release said. Once built, the organization plans to house its operations and headquarters on the campus.
"The new campus will bring people from different walks of life together and serve as a key part of the Mid-Atlantic community, fulfilling their social and emotional needs, elevating and enhancing the lives of all who visit," said Beth Twomey, chief operating officer for USTA Mid-Atlantic. "It will be a hub of learning, teaching and growth that amplifies beyond its walls out to the larger community and Mid-Atlantic region."
In addition to community-based tennis and outreach programs, USTA MAS anticipates that the tennis campus will be a top venue to draw regional, national and international tennis events that will engage fans and players from across the country and beyond. The organization estimates hosting more than 50 annual tennis events and projects more than 78,000 event attendees, the release said. Coupled with daily tennis programming, tournaments and community events the campus is estimated to contribute $8.5 million in economic impact annually.
USTA Mid-Atlantic said it worked collaboratively with the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and Loudoun County Economic Development to select the location, which is 33 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.
USTA MAS has accepted a $250,000 Loudoun County Business incentive from Loudoun Economic Development for the tennis campus project.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and the Economic Development Authority will have a public vote for final approval of the incentive package during the March 15 Board of Supervisors meeting. The development is subject to legislative action on a pending rezoning application.
Following the meeting, USTA Mid-Atlantic will conduct a capital campaign to secure funding to make the campus plan a reality. USTA MAS will seek additional partners, corporate entities and individuals aligned with the mission and shared values for tax-deductible contributions and grants to support funding the project cost.
For more information about the tennis campus, visit www.ustamidatlantictenniscampus.com.
