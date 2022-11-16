Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three football players at the University of Virginia late Sunday, appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday.
Jones, 22, appeared via video link from jail, where he is held on three counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of fellow students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry aboard a charter bus in Charlottesville after a trip to D.C.
In addition to three counts of second-degree murder and related weapons charges, Jones will face two charges of malicious wounding for shooting two other students, one of whom is also a football player for the Cavaliers.
During the hearing Jones was ordered held without bond and granted a court-appointed defense attorney
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday as a group of about two dozen students returned from D.C., where they had been to see a play.
The university canceled classes and other academic activities Tuesday and made counselors and therapy dogs available to the university community. Classes were to resume at the university Wednesday, though UVA announced it would not require undergraduate students to complete any graded assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break.
Meantime, the community of Charlottesville is still trying to make sense of Sunday night’s tragedy.
Outside Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater, the names of Chandler, Davis and Perry were displayed on the theater’s marquee. And staffer Catherine Ratliff said it was “to honor those souls.”
“To say: ‘Hey we are here,'” she explained. “We are a part of this community and we’re with you.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
