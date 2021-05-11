An Uber driver wanted for sexually assaulting a passenger last year near Manassas was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Maryland.
Aaron Ginn, 27, of Waldorf was charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure in the July 2 incident near Dumfries and Bristow roads.
It happened just before 5 a.m. when a 19-year-old woman arranged for an Uber ride. During the ride, the driver exposed himself to the victim and sexually assaulted her, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim was able to separate herself from the driver and no physical injuries were reported.
The next day, police obtained warrants charging Ginn but had not been able to find him. He was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force on Tuesday.
Police said no booking photo was available.
