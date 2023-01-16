A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare.
The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said
When the victim got out of his vehicle he saw two additional masked men. All three of them got into his vehicle and drove away.
While on foot, the victim flagged down another Uber driver, who drove the victim out of the area and contacted the police, Carr said. No injuries were reported.
Police are still searching for the victim's blue 2021 Nissan Kick with Virginia license plate TZD8744.
The suspects were described as tall black males. At no time during the incident were shots fired, Carr said.
(3) comments
And....another crime in crime-ridden PWC. Vote for stupid, you get stupid, stupid.
The usual suspects!
They just needed a ride back home to PG County or DC. This was the easiest and most cost effective answer.
