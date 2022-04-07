The Prince William County School Board clarified that date-of-hire information would not be required to verify support for Prince William Education Association’s collective bargaining unit efforts, but the board rejected a motion to have a third party independently verify the union cards PWEA has collected.
The board and PWEA have been at an impasse over the signatures the teacher's union gathered in support of forming a collective bargaining unit. In March, PWEA President Maggie Hansford submitted a sworn affidavit and other items stating that the association had collected over 5,000 signed union cards from a majority of the division’s state-certified employees in support of a collective bargaining unit.
The board has demanded that the cards be reviewed by division staff to ensure their legitimacy, but some in the union have said that an internal review of the cards could lead to retaliation against teachers and other employees who support collective bargaining.
On Wednesday night, Occoquan Board Member Lillie Jessie offered up what she called a compromise: to have a mutually agreed-upon third party review the ballot cards and determine their veracity.
“I think we owe it to this organization and to teachers in general to say, ‘Look, we can work out a process where these signatures – or the ID numbers or something – it can be verified,’” Jessie said Wednesday night. “To not even get a chance [to agree to a third party] I think is a slap in the face to teachers … There is retaliation, I know it to be a fact.”
Potomac Board Member Justin Wilk also supported the change to the certification procedure the board passed in a special meeting March 24, saying that the Virginia Education Association had offered to pay for the third party’s services.
But other board members said the current process was nearly identical with the county’s and that it ensured integrity in the process. Board Chair Babur Lateef, meanwhile, said the division was already the target for data hacks, and turning over employee data to a third party could be dangerous.
Others raised concerns that Jessie’s amendment didn’t clarify how the two sides might decide on a third party, saying lack of clarity had already plagued the process.
“We developed a process that was consistent with the county,” Brentsville Board Member Adele Jackson said. “I cannot vote on something where details are hashed out later. I need to stand with those in and out of the association, and I owe it to both parties that we have a process that is outlined with integrity.”
Jessie, Wilk and Neabsco Board Member Diane Raulston voted in support of the change. Coles Member Lisa Zargapur abstained, while Lateef, Jackson, Jennifer Wall (Gainesville) and Loree Williams (Woodbridge) voted against the motion.
PWEA members held a rally in front of division headquarters before the board meeting, joined by state Dels. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st), Danica Roem (D-13th) and Michelle Maldonado (D-51st). Guzman and Roem both supported House Bill 582 in 2020, which allowed for public sector collective bargaining in 2020. The delegates didn’t mention the fight over signatures specifically but expressed general support for the collective bargaining push.
“It is time for our localities at the School Board level, as well as the local government level, to start adopting these [collective bargaining agreements]. It’s that simple,” Roem told the assembled teachers. “Yes, [the General Assembly bill] is written as a local option, and at the same time it [was] written and it was supported by us in the first place so it could be used. It wasn’t done as a paper exercise.”
During the public comment period at Wednesday’s meeting, several county teachers spoke about staffing shortages, long hours and the need to give teachers more input over decisions on budgeting and other matters.
Hansford told the board that what she’d already turned over to the School Board should satisfy any requirements. The state law that allows for public sector bargaining does not outline a process for verifying supportive signatures, something several board members bemoaned.
“On March 18, PWEA filed a letter, affidavit, blank authorization card and a proposed resolution, all of which were more than sufficient to satisfy this statute and require the Prince William School Board to vote on PWEA’s resolution on or before July 16th,” Hansford told the School Board Wednesday. “We are so proud of our historic achievement of collecting a majority of signatures to move collective bargaining forward in Prince William Count for our educators.”
Teachers have also made the case that collective bargaining would help to make teaching jobs in the county more attractive amid a nationwide teaching shortage. At the very least, some have said, it would keep the county in the running for prospective hires with other Northern Virginia school divisions.
“I do know that in the trenches, we don’t have staffing to get special education students out into general education. We have students with loads of compensatory time that they are owed and that they deserve,” Katie Jefferson, a speech language pathologist with the division, told the School Board Wednesday night during public comment. “We have students that can’t get their high school credit at a middle school level because they don’t have teachers to teach. So I invite you to consider collective bargaining.”
The School Board did adopt several motions to clarify that date-of-hire information would not be required to verify signatures. For now, though, the process for verifying the signatures the teachers’ union collected – a prerequisite for the broader conversations about what, if anything, collective bargaining might encompass – has hit a snag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.