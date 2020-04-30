Demographic breakdown of unemployment claims

Graphic provided by the Virginia Employment Commission

First-time claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents topped 21,000 in the week ending April 25, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.

Although that number was down about 4,200 from the prior week, it brought the total number of unemployment claims in the region to over 168,000 since business closures and layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.  That compares with just 404 claims regionwide during the week ending March 14. 

Initial Unemployment Claims in Northern Virginia localities

LOCALITY 14-Mar 21-Mar 28-Mar 4-Apr 11-Apr 18-Apr 25-Apr since 3/15
Fairfax County 145 4,345 12,109 21,302 14,454 11,239 9,126 72,575
Prince William 90 2,222 5,863 9,178 6,353 5,080 4,508 33,204
Loudoun 53 1,622 4,561 7,070 4,799 3,751 3,048 24,851
Arlington 19 849 1,752 2,484 1,897 1,438 1,146 9,566
Alexandria 33 797 1,683 2,578 1,895 1,398 1,212 9,563
Stafford 31 579 1,699 2,263 1,468 1,164 1,004 8,177
Fauquier 9 254 753 1,029 652 497 425 3,610
Manassas 10 198 603 874 601 482 402 3,160
Culpeper 9 195 550 698 478 396 351 2,668
Falls Church 4 55 134 214 138 87 101 729
Fairfax City 0 11 11 15 4 5 25 71
Manassas Park 1 2 9 3 5 4 4 27
TOTALS 404 11,129 29,727 47,708 32,744 25,541 21,352 168,201

Statewide, 72,488 Virginians filed first-time claims for benefits last week.  That was down by about 10,200, or 12.4%, from the prior week, but brought total first-time claims to 565,979 over the past six weeks.  

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed statewide totaled 341,295, up nearly 15% from the previous week and 322,665 higher than the 18,630 continued claims from the comparable week last year. The continued claims total mainly comprised recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the VEC said. The total is more than 10% of private-sector payroll employment in the state.

Although the young and female workers were disproportionately affected by COVID-19 layoffs in late March, the demographic composition of unemployment claimants has broadened to increasingly impact those in other groups, the VEC said. In Virginia, older workers, male workers, and those in other minority groups grew slightly as a share of filings according to the most recent published data. 

Nationwide, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims last week totaled 3,839,000, a decrease of 603,000 from the previous week's revised level.  Over 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the past six weeks, or more than 18% of the country's labor force.

