First-time claims for unemployment benefits are continuing their slow decline from record highs of two months ago across Virginia and the Northern Virginia region, but are still not approaching normal levels, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
In Northern Virginia, 5,814 initial claims were filed in the week ending June 13, down 12.9% from the preceding week, but still 10 times the number of claims filed in an average week before pandemic-related business shutdowns began in mid-March. A total of 243,459 Northern Virginia residents have now filed unemployment claims since then.
Statewide, 27,186 claims were filed last week, down 7% from the week before, but total claims filed since mid-March are now nearly 850,000, representing more than 20% of the state's pre-pandemic, non-farm workforce.
The number of continuing claims in Northern Virginia fell by over 6,000 to 110,876, indicating that more Northern Virginia residents who previously filed for unemployment are now returning to work as businesses begin to reopen. About 53% of previous claimants are no longer filing for unemployment.
Unemployment claims by locality
|LOCALITY
|Week ending June 13
|Total Since 3/15
|Continuing Claims
|Fairfax County
|2,415
|104,086
|46,790
|Prince William
|1,218
|49,065
|22,974
|Loudoun
|762
|35,145
|16,695
|Alexandria
|409
|14,364
|6,408
|Arlington
|333
|13,820
|5,888
|Stafford
|324
|11,855
|5,259
|Fauquier
|79
|4,884
|2,179
|Manassas
|142
|4,721
|2,350
|Culpeper
|78
|3,940
|1709
|Falls Church
|31
|1089
|487
|Fairfax City
|21
|240
|102
|Manassas Park
|2
|50
|35
|TOTALS
|5,814
|243,259
|110,876
Statewide, continued weeks claimed totaled 386,893, down 9,163 from the previous week, but 367,430 higher than the 19,463 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Nationwide, in the week ending June 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.5 million, down 58,000 from the previous week's revised level. Over 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began.
