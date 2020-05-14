Nearly 200,000 Northern Virginia residents have filed for unemployment benefits since pandemic-related business shutdowns began in mid-March, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
The VEC reported that 14,541 claims were filed from the region during the week ending May 9, bringing the total since March 15 to 199,702.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week ordered non-essential businesses to remain closed in Northern Virginia's largest localities, even as the rest of the state moves into the first phase of reopening on Friday.
The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the region was down 14.3% from the prior week and was the lowest level since the first week of shutdowns, when about 11,000 claims were filed. The numbers remain at historic highs, however; for example, during the week ending March 14, only 404 Northern Virginians filed for unemployment.
First-time Unemployment Claims by Locality
|LOCALITY
|14-Mar
|21-Mar
|28-Mar
|4-Apr
|11-Apr
|18-Apr
|25-Apr
|2-May
|9-May
|Since 3/15
|Fairfax County
|145
|4,345
|12,109
|21,302
|14,454
|11,239
|9,126
|7,029
|6,272
|85,876
|Prince William
|90
|2,222
|5,863
|9,178
|6,353
|5,080
|4,508
|3,541
|3,098
|39,843
|Loudoun
|53
|1,622
|4,561
|7,070
|4,799
|3,751
|3,048
|2,399
|1,980
|29,230
|Alexandria
|33
|797
|1,683
|2,578
|1,895
|1,398
|1,212
|1,013
|895
|11,471
|Arlington
|19
|849
|1,752
|2,484
|1,897
|1,438
|1,146
|946
|769
|11,281
|Stafford
|31
|579
|1,699
|2,263
|1,468
|1,164
|1,004
|886
|614
|9,677
|Fauquier
|9
|254
|753
|1,029
|652
|497
|425
|344
|268
|4,222
|Manassas
|10
|198
|603
|874
|601
|482
|402
|375
|280
|3,815
|Culpeper
|9
|195
|550
|698
|478
|396
|351
|318
|278
|3,264
|Falls Church
|4
|55
|134
|214
|138
|87
|101
|72
|69
|870
|Fairfax City
|0
|11
|11
|15
|4
|5
|25
|31
|14
|116
|Manassas Park
|1
|2
|9
|3
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|37
|TOTALS
|404
|11,129
|29,727
|47,708
|32,744
|25,541
|21,352
|16,960
|14,541
|199,702
Statewide, the number of first-time claims last week fell 12.6% to 52,139. The total number of initial claims since the pandemic began, 677,749, represents about 16% of the state's pre-pandemic workforce, the VEC said. The state's April unemployment numbers, which will be the first to fully reflect impacts of the pandemic, are expected to be released late next week.
For the week ending May 9, continued weeks claimed totaled 392,673, up over 4% from the previous week and 374,869 higher than the 17,804 continued claims from the comparable week last year, the VEC said. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. About two-thirds of workers who filed for initial claims during the pandemic continued to file during the May 9 filing week.
The VEC said that the accommodation and food service sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, continued to see the greatest percentage of initial claims for unemployment benefits, 19%. However, that percentage has declined since March 21, when about 45% of initial claims filed were in those industries. Many initial claims during the week ending May 9 came from workers in retail trade (15%) and health care and social assistance (13%).
Nationwide, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims last week totaled 2,981,000, a decrease of 195,000 from the previous week's revised level. Nearly 35 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the eight weeks since mid-March.
