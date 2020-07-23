New claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginians have soared 20% over the past two weeks, even as businesses continue to reopen following coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 7,023 first-time claims from Northern Virginia were filed in the week ending July 18. That's up 14.2% from the preceding week and 21.6% from two weeks earlier. The lowest number of new weekly claims in the region since the pandemic began was 5,279 in the week ended June 20.
The story was similar statewide, as 37,946 initial claims were filed last week, up 17.5% from the previous week and 50% above the June 20 level of 25,293, also the lowest since the pandemic began. The VEC said over 1 million claims for unemployment benefits have now been filed since mid-March, surpassing the total of all initial claims filed from mid-2014 through 2019.
One sign of improvement was seen in the number of continuing claims, or the number of prior first-time claimants who reported they were still unemployed. In Northern Virginia, that number fell by about 7,000 last week, to 100,512, the lowest level since at least early May. It means that about 62% of first-time claimants since the pandemic began have now gone back to work.
Unemployment claims by locality
|LOCALITY
|Week ending July 18
|Total Since 3/15
|Continuing Claims
|Fairfax County
|2,750
|116,434
|42,601
|Prince William
|1,421
|55,504
|20,557
|Loudoun
|630
|38,544
|14,759
|Alexandria
|731
|17,118
|6,097
|Arlington
|775
|16,361
|5,656
|Stafford
|328
|13,402
|4,676
|Fauquier
|113
|5,377
|1,840
|Manassas
|104
|5,268
|2,215
|Culpeper
|122
|4,384
|1,440
|Falls Church
|33
|1258
|469
|Fairfax City
|15
|323
|156
|Manassas Park
|1
|57
|46
|TOTALS
|7,023
|274,030
|100,512
Statewide continuing claims also fell last week, to 357,098, down 14,972 from the previous week, but 337,023 higher than the 20,075 continued claims from the comparable week in 2019. It was the lowest statewide level for continued claims since late April.
Nationwide, in the week ending July 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.41 million, up 109,000 from the previous week's revised level.
The VEC said it has paid $6.9 billion in benefits since the start of the pandemic and has now exhausted the money in its Unemployment Insurance Fund, which started the year with a balance of nearly $1.5 billion. The agency said it is on track to close 2020 with a record $750 million deficit.
In order to continue paying unemployment benefits, Virginia will need to borrow funds from the federal government, the VEC said. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is supported by taxes paid by employers. Because these taxes are based, in part, on a company’s history of laying off or reducing staff, the businesses most impacted by pandemic-related workforce reductions face the most significant increases in future unemployment insurance taxes, the agency noted.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which has automatically provided $600 in supplemental weekly payments to anyone receiving state or federal unemployment benefits, will end July 31 unless Congress votes to continue it.
On July 28, VEC will coordinate the first statewide virtual hiring event to connect job-seekers with employers looking to fill open positions immediately. More than 1,000 job-seekers and more than 150 employers have already registered. For more information on the event, visit https://www.vec.virginia.gov/node/12033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.