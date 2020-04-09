First-time claims for unemployment benefits across Northern Virginia soared again last week, topping 47,000, a 60% increase over the prior week.
That was more claims than were filed in the first two weeks combined of widespread business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic and brought the total number of new claims in the region to 88,000 over the past three weeks. That compares to only 404 claims during the week ended March 14.
Statewide, 147,369 first-time claims for unemployment benefits were filed last week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday. That brings the total for the past three weeks to 306,143, or more than the total number of claims in 2018, 2019 and 2020 through mid-March combined.
Unemployment Claims in Northern Virginia
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|LOCALITY
|March 14 Claims
|March 21 Claims
|March 28 Claims
|April 4 Claims
|Total since 3/15
|Fairfax County
|145
|4,345
|12,109
|21,302
|37,756
|Prince William
|90
|2,222
|5,863
|9,178
|17,263
|Loudoun
|53
|1,622
|4,561
|7,070
|13,253
|Arlington
|19
|849
|1,752
|2,484
|5,085
|Alexandria
|33
|797
|1,683
|2,578
|5,058
|Stafford
|31
|579
|1,699
|2,263
|4,541
|Fauquier
|9
|254
|753
|1,029
|2,036
|Manassas
|10
|198
|603
|874
|1,675
|Culpeper
|9
|195
|550
|698
|1,443
|Falls Church
|4
|55
|134
|214
|403
|Fairfax City
|0
|11
|11
|15
|37
|Manassas Park
|1
|2
|9
|3
|14
|TOTALS
|404
|11,129
|29,727
|47,708
|88,564
"The continued increase in initial claims in the Commonwealth is clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus," the VEC said in its weekly news release. "While accommodation and food service sectors initially were most affected, impacts have broadened to include more jobs in other sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and even certain types of health care."
The VEC also said that continued claims — or the number of people continuing to claim unemployment benefits — have also begun climbing rapidly. For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 133,184, tripling the number from the previous week and 113,164 higher than 20,020 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Nationwide, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 219,000 from 6,648,000 to 6,867,000. Over 15 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
In the Northern Virginia area, Fairfax County had the most new claims last week, 21,300, and has had the most overall since mid-March, 37,700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.