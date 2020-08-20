After two successive weeks of significant drops, initial claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly in Northern Virginia last week.

First-time filings from the region's residents increased 10 percent during the week ending Aug. 15 to 2,934. However, that followed declines of 44% and 39% the previous two weeks, and claims overall remain at their lowest levels since pandemic-related business shutdowns began in mid-March.

Claims from Northern Virginia peaked at 47,708 during the week ended April 4. That was more than a hundred times the pre-pandemic average of about 400 claims a week. They hit a post-pandemic low point last week of 2,663. The total number of claims filed from the region since mid-March is now 291,865.

Statewide, initial claims increased 14% to 15,151, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1.1 million, or 27% of pre-pandemic employment.

Continued claims, which reflect initial claimants who remain unemployed, dropped in Northern Virginia last week to 75,433, their lowest level since early April. It was the fifth straight weekly decline in that number. It means that over 213,000, or nearly three-quarters, of initial claimants are no longer filing claims for unemployment benefits.

Continued claims statewide were relatively flat last week at 265,000, compared to 19,800 during the same week of 2019.

Nationwide, in the week ending Aug. 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.1 million, an increase of 135,000 from the previous week's revised level.