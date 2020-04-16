Another 32,000 Northern Virginia residents filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to over 121,000 since businesses closures began due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number for the week ending April 11 was about 15,000 fewer than the preceding week, a drop of 31 percent, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.

Statewide, numbers were similar, as 104,619 Virginians filed initial claims last week, down from the high of 147,000 the preceding week.

"The 30% decrease indicates that initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, following its dizzying ascent in late March," the VEC said.

However, the agency noted that claims are still at historically high levels; last week's claims exceeded the number for the same week last year by 45 times.

"The recent increase in initial claims ... is clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus," the VEC said. "The accommodation and food service industries have comprised the majority of these initial claims. Because of their prevalence in those and other affected industries like retail and health care, younger workers and female workers have been disproportionally impacted."

In the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed statewide totaled 236,791, up 104,107 from the previous week and 218,036 higher than the 19,255 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Nationally, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 5.24 million, a decrease of 1.37 million from the previous week's revised level. There were 196,364 initial claims in the comparable week in 2019.