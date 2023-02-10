Unified Sports sparks inclusion, friendship across Prince William County and beyond

Yes, it helped that the temperature outside was a bitterly cold 26 degrees at 9 a.m., but the gym itself was filled with support, camaraderie and joy that undoubtedly spread beyond the building’s walls.
The gymnasium was the site of a Unified Basketball Tournament, the biggest yet in the area where Unified teams from seven area high schools met to compete on the court, wrapping up the program’s basketball season in front of hundreds of classmates, parents, teachers and coaches.
An arm of Special Olympics International, Unified Sports is unique in the way it brings special education students together with their general education classmates to play. It’s intended to foster more inclusion beyond the court or playing field by creating interaction between those with and without disabilities.
Structure and smiles
For most involved, the wins and losses were of little concern Saturday morning. Ability levels ranged widely, and for many players the triumph of hitting one or two shots with family, friends and teachers watching was enough to carry the day. Games were played in four four-minute quarters with minimal refereeing and a running clock.
For students like Cameron from Potomac High School – who brimmed with pride after all three of his team’s wins – the competition was clearly meaningful.
“I’ve been practicing a lot with the team, and we just got a good team,” he said after Potomac’s final game. “I like to play basketball because of Lebron James. He inspired me to play basketball.”
His teammate, Tim, added, “It’s about having fun playing with your teammates and enjoying everybody playing.”
Students and coaches enjoy a Unified basketball game at Gainesville High School Feb. 4. Unified sports programs, an arm of Special Olympics, link special and general education students in various athletic events. Photos by Doug Stroud for InsideNoVa