The Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and wounded four of her young relatives has devastated a Dumfries family already rocked by tragedy.

The mother of four of the victims died just over three months ago from diabetes complications, said a family friend, calling the shooting an "unimaginable tragedy."

After Portia Carroll's death in September, her eight children were uprooted from their home in Spotsylvania and in the process of transitioning to live with their grandmother and extended family in Dumfries.

Four of those children -- 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward and three older sisters aged 17, 16 and 14 -- were shot just after 10:50 a.m. Wednesday along with their 17-year-old uncle at the family's home on Milroy Drive in the South Cove neighborhood. Journee died at the scene.

The surviving victims underwent surgeries and all were listed in stable condition Thursday evening, said family friend Alix Grimm, who is acting as a spokesperson for the family.

The 17-year-old sister's boyfriend, Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C., is jailed without bond for murder, aggravated malicious wounding and gun charges.

Police allege Oglesby, 20, shot four victims inside the house, then shot his girlfriend out front after an argument. One of the victims managed to call 911 to report the shooting.

Grimm said Oglesby did not live at the house but was visiting over the New Year's holiday.

There were no adults home Wednesday morning, police said. The children's grandmother and aunt were at work, with the 17-year-old sister watching 3-year-old Journee, Grimm said.

Three of the siblings were in class at Prince William schools while the five siblings at home don't yet attend school in the county. Some still attend their old schools, which were still on holiday break until late this week, Grimm said.

"Please continue to pray for the kids and family," Grimm said. "There is a long journey ahead."

Grimm has launched a GoFundMe to help the family with final expenses for Journee and medical expenses for the four children still in ICU.

"During this time they are in need of support with food, transportation/gas to and from the trauma center, medical needs and also preparing to give Journee the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our goodbyes," the GoFundMe reads. As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised more than $5,000.

Fugitive from justice

Oglesby was arraigned Thursday in Prince William County General District Court and ordered held without bond on the 10 felony charges against him.

At the time of the shooting, he was wanted in D.C. for failure to appear at his sentencing hearing on a gun conviction, WTOP News reported. He pleaded guilty in May to carrying a pistol without a license, and a judge released him with orders to come back to court. Court records showed that Oglesby did not return.

When he was arrested for the gun charge in October 2021 after allegedly robbing someone in Columbia Heights, police learned he was wanted on an unrelated gun charge out of North Carolina, WTOP reported. The disposition of those cases wasn't immediately available.

Grimm said the family didn't know about Oglesby's criminal background.

She said the family is reeling between grieving the loss of Journee and spending time at the hospital with the four other victims. Two of the teens are off ventilators and the other two, though still intubated, are showing signs of improvement and wanting to communicate, Grimm said.

In a public Facebook post, the children's aunt asked the community to continue to pray.

"Our family is so strong," Alexis Gatling wrote. "And all our kids are living proof."

Grimm said she knows Journee's "mama was waiting with open arms at the pearly gates."

"Love you Journee girl," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Give your mama the biggest hug for me. And please watch over your sisters and uncle as they continue to fight."