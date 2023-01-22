Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process.
Online and phone voting started Tuesday and will run through Feb. 10. In order to obtain the exclusive collective bargaining rights of both certified and classified employee bargaining units, the association will need at least half of both bargaining units to vote in the elections.
“Today is the day … We have the ability to vote ‘yes’ and secure our seat at the table with collective bargaining with this election happening,” PWEA President Maggie Hansford said in a social media message to school system employees Tuesday. “We are so grateful for the many leaders in Prince William County public schools, all of you educators to get us to today. A vote ‘yes’ is a vote for collective bargaining and a vote for you, your colleagues and all of your students.”
A recent push from another union, however, could siphon some votes from the classified pool.
What’s on the table
Association leaders say collective bargaining on improved working conditions and pay will be necessary to keep the school system competitive with regards to recruitment and retention of teachers and other employees as workforce shortages continue to affect public school systems. Many teachers in the county have described burnout from more demands placed on them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prince William’s election will be the largest such vote since the Virginia General Assembly repealed its nearly 50-year ban on public sector bargaining in 2020. So far, only staff in the Richmond school system have elected a bargaining representative and approved a contract following a period of collective bargaining.
If elected, the local education association’s bargaining team will be able to negotiate directly with the school system on compensation and working conditions, although the right to set job qualifications and descriptions, increase and decrease staffing levels, transfer and assign employees will remain with the school system and not be subject to bargaining.
Under the process laid out in the School Board’s bargaining resolution, there will be no binding arbitration in any future contract disputes. The sides will have until Oct. 1 before every budget cycle to reach agreement for the following fiscal year. If they fail to do so, either side can declare an impasse and enter a 30-day, non-binding mediation period. After that period, the School Board will have the final say on unresolved issues, a process the association has said amounts to little more than a non-binding “meet and confer” process.
Teamsters make pitch
The association, a local chapter of the Virginia Educators Association, is also trying to fend off a challenge from a competing union among the classified bargaining unit, which includes non-state-certified employees such as bus drivers and attendants, food service workers, maintenance staff and more.
Last week, Teamsters Local 639, which represents public and private sector workers in the Washington region, published a message for county school system bus drivers and attendants advising them to vote against the association’s proposal, saying that drivers and attendants won’t be the focus of the Prince William association, which has much higher membership from teachers and other state-certified employees than classified workers.
“Ask yourself ‘How can they fairly negotiate for Bus Drivers and Attendants while also [negotiating] for teachers, nurses, librarians, administration, clerical workers, teaching assistants and others?’” the note asks. “We have witnessed many Drivers and Attendants, who are members, feel underrepresented for the dues they have paid.”
Teamsters representatives could not be reached by InsideNoVa for comment, but the message only makes mention of bus drivers and attendants, not the other positions that make up the classified unit. No other unions or employee associations challenged the Prince William Education Association for the right to represent either bargaining unit during the mandatory waiting period prior to the start of elections.
The school system has about 7,000 certified employees and 4,000 classifieds. According to a recent membership report shared with InsideNoVa, the association has just under 2,800 certified members and about 480 classified members on its rolls.
“As your co-workers, we are asking you to vote NO in the upcoming election to give yourself the chance to choose between a union who fights for its members or an association who buys your vote with gift cards with our dues money!” the Teamsters note reads.
Broderick Dunn, the lead attorney for the association, told InsideNoVa that the Teamsters had an opportunity to intervene during the waiting period.
“Collective bargaining passed a while ago. And the Teamsters have had every opportunity to come in here and represent part of the classified unit and they have not done so,” Dunn said. “So we’re not going to respond to that, but … they had every opportunity to collect cards and to force an election.”
(1) comment
“Online and phone voting”, Seriously? What could possibly go wrong with THAT? Cheating and Fraud (Democrat/union specialties), that’s what. The pocket-picking of the Citizens of Prince William County is about to begin.
