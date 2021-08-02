Universal indoor masking will be required in all Prince William County Public Schools at the start of the 2021-22 school year, new superintendent LaTanya McDade announced Monday.
Masks will be required for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status with some exceptions, McDade said in a note to parents and staff. Additional exceptions may include medical conditions or students whose disability may prevent masking.
According to the superintendent, through masking, Prince William schools will be:
- Maintaining a layer of mitigation for staff and students when physical distancing is not possible.
- Significantly reducing potential disruption to the educational environment caused by student quarantines.
- Providing time for vaccines to become available at all ages and for more students to receive vaccinations.
- Reducing potential impacts to staffing due to employee illness or quarantine.
If you read the fine print, you will see all vaccinated central office personnel are exempt. You must do as I say, but for all my cronies and me, business as usual, because we are above the law.
A minor inconvenience, and welcomed until we can get the kids vaccinated as well. Some snowflakes will complain.
Totally ridiculous and unnecessary. If people were smart enough to understand data and probabilities they would realize that this is just another government overreach.
