Uncertainty over the state budget is filtering down to Manassas, with a tentative city budget proposal on the table and little clarity on how much money the city will have to use in the next fiscal year.
City Manager Patrick Pate has proposed a budget that would slash the city’s real estate tax from $1.429 per $100 of assessed value in fiscal 2022 to $1.372 in fiscal 2023, a rate that would still grow property tax revenues by over 5% in the coming year.
But Pate and others say they’ll need to know more from the General Assembly about possible tax cuts and unfunded mandates coming from Richmond before they can settle on a number.
“Unfortunately this year, we’re [budgeting] with a significant amount of uncertainty and unknown factors that will need to be addressed before we adopt the final budget,” Pate said in his budget presentation to the city council on Feb. 28.
Last week, the council set the advertised tax rate – or the upper limit of what it could ultimately adopt – at $1.428, just one-tenth of a cent below its current rate. But where the final rate falls when council has to formally adopt its budget in May will depend on a number of factors outside the city’s control.
For starters, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the General Assembly are pushing to eliminate both the 1.5% state grocery tax and the 1% grocery tax levied by localities. Pate says the local portion alone could cost the city over $1 million next fiscal year, and the state portion – a majority of which goes to schools – could leave Manassas City Public Schools short of funding for its budget, which the city would want to fill.
The General Assembly adjourned its regular session last week without a budget agreement in place, with lawmakers continuing negotiations. When they signal that a deal has been made, Youngkin will call for a special session.
Pate told InsideNoVa that whether the grocery tax is eliminated will “absolutely” impact the tax rate he recommends to council.
“Council would have to make up that revenue through the property tax or some other source or cut other services,” he said.
Property values in the city – as in the whole Northern Virginia region – have continued to surge, with assessments increasing by 9.65% this year to $6.23 billion, the largest percent increase the city’s seen in over a decade. And even with Pate’s proposed rate cut, the average homeowner would see a real estate tax increase of about $340 in fiscal 2023.
His proposed spending plan provides for a number of new positions as well as pay increases for city staff – most notably in the police and fire departments – to stay competitive in hiring and retention with nearby localities. Among the new positions the council is mulling are:
New utility staffers
A stormwater asset project manager
An equity and inclusion officer (as was recommended by the city’s new Equity and Inclusion Task Force)
A new parks maintenance worker to help with increased parkland and a Spanish-speaking communications coordinator, something advocates for the city’s already large and growing Spanish-speaking population have been clamoring for.
The proposed budget would also meet the 3% increase in allocation to MCPS, which Superintendent Kevin Newman included in his proposed budget.
Another form of uncertainty comes with the recent surge in gas prices. City staff have built in room in the budget for an increase in gas, but it likely wouldn’t be enough to pay for school and city vehicles if prices continue to increase from where they are now. State lawmakers have also proposed a number of unfunded mandates such as more school resource officers and additional staffing of voter registrars offices that could ultimately cost localities if adopted.
“I know [Pate] is trying to address them as best he can given our current level of knowledge,” Councilmember Mark Wolfe, who serves on the finance committee, told InsideNoVa. “It’s not like we can choose not to meet these unfunded mandates. That’s a great tool for the boys in Richmond to say they cut taxes, but in reality all they’ve done is shift the burden to localities.”
Wolfe said he’d be open to a rate reduction beyond what Pate proposed, but that it would depend on how things shake out in the coming weeks. Concerns about taxes, Wolfe said, have to be balanced with city employees like police officers, firefighters and social service workers wanting better pay that’s more in line with what they could make in Prince William County and elsewhere. Council is scheduled to adopt its budget at its May 9 meeting, with a number of public hearings and work sessions from now until then.
“Certainly I – and I would think that the rest of the council members – want to keep taxes as low as we can and still provide the services the citizens expect. I understand people talking about the [tax] impact on citizens,” Wolfe told InsideNoVa. “But nobody’s coming back to me saying ‘Let’s have fewer firefighters or police officers.’ … People have an expectation for the level of services in the city that, frankly, is higher than most, if not all, surrounding jurisdictions. Citizen surveys and, frankly, election results bear that out.”
