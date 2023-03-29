Rebecca Horner, a deputy Prince William County executive and the county's former planning director, has tendered her resignation, effective May 1.
Horner is heading across the country to Bellevue, Washington, where she will serve as director of the city’s development services department.
“Bellevue is an award winning City and is consistently ranked in the top 10 best cities in the nation,” she stated in an email to InsideNoVa.
Horner has worked for Prince William County for nearly a decade, according to her LinkedIn profile. She worked as a deputy planning director and as planning director before assuming the deputy county executive position.
“As part of the Office of Executive Management, I lead the Community Development Team, which includes the departments of Development Services, Economic Development, Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Planning, Public Works and Transportation as well as the Office of Energy & Environmental Sustainability,” her LinkedIn summary states.
News of Horner’s departure comes a month after the county’s two top planners announced their resignations.
Recently-hired Planning Director Mark Buenavista resigned effective immediately on Feb. 16, and now-former Deputy Planning Director Meika Daus left the county March 3, according to a county spokesperson.
The planning office reviews development and land-use applications. The planning director also provides assistance and oversees support staff for the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Historical Commission, Agricultural and Forestal Districts Advisory Committee, Architectural Review Board and the Trails and Blueways Council.
Buenavista was on the job less than a month to lead the department that had been without a permanent administrative head for more than a year. He was the second planning director to abruptly resign from the role in the past 16 months.
The turnover started after Horner was appointed a deputy county executive in January 2020. Her successor, Parag Agrawal, who took the Prince William job after reneging on his hiring as Charlottesville’s director of Neighborhood Development Services before working a day with the city, was hired in November 2020.
Agrawal abruptly resigned Oct. 15, 2021, to “pursue other opportunities,” according to Horner. His departure came around the same time as two longtime members of the Planning Commission also resigned.
Horner served as interim director after Agrawal’s departure until Buenavista was hired last December with a Jan. 23 start date. Buenavista’s salary was $185,000.
Daus was in the county’s planning department for more than seven years, serving as a deputy director since May 2021.
The turnover in the department came in the wake of the county finalizing an update to its Comprehensive Plan, which serves as a guideline for development through 2040.
Supervisors last fall approved an amendment that paves the path for the massive PW Digital Gateway data center project to be approved. The project calls for 27.6 million square feet of data centers along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County.
______________________
Former InsideNoVa reporter Nolan Stout contributed to this report. This is an InsideNoVa.com news alert. Check back for updates.
