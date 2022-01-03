Stafford County officials are asking "people seeking shelter to STAY-IN-PLACE" tonight as road and utility crews work to reach those in need and restore power.
"Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary as the county looks to provide more resources tomorrow with more accessible roads available," the county said in a Monday evening news release.
About 5:45 p.m., Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County reopened to traffic near exit 136 at Centreport Parkway after an accident this morning involving six tractor-trailers. The northbound lanes, which had been partially blocked near the Courthouse exit due to disabled tractor-trailers, was also cleared.
But another crash in the past hour has closed lanes again near exit 133 at Route 17, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.
VDOT has more than 50 trucks deployed along I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, and VDOT and towing crews continue to work reach incidents to remove the disabled vehicles, plow travel lanes, and treat the road.
Unfortunately, we are part of the stuck crowd. It’s been about 6 hours. Do you all have any updates for us? We don’t see any crews working on this but it could be our position in the masses.
