Interstate 95 in Stafford County was at a standstill again Monday night after being closed all day due to a wreck involving six tractor-trailers southbound, and several disabled tractor-trailers stuck in the northbound lanes.
"Travel remains stopped on I-95 northbound and southbound at various points in the Fredericksburg area; crews continue to clear disabled vehicles and downed trees following winter storm to allow travel to resume," the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Motorists should avoid the area until further notice due to significant congestion and to assist crews with clearance, VDOT said.
With 511Virginia.org traffic cameras out of service due to power outages, specific locations and the number of affected lanes couldn't be confirmed, VDOT said.
"Crews continue to be mobilized in emergency response and are clearing trees blocking lanes and working to clear disabled trucks and vehicles throughout the region," the release said.
Additional resources from other regions were expected to arrive Monday night to support debris removal, road treatment and clearance efforts.
The latest information on lane reopenings and traffic will be available as it is confirmed on 511Virginia, although traffic cameras remain out of service.
Earlier Monday evening, Stafford County officials asked "people seeking shelter to STAY-IN-PLACE" tonight as road and utility crews work to reach those in need and restore power.
"Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary as the county looks to provide more resources tomorrow with more accessible roads available," the county said in a Monday evening news release.
About 5:45 p.m., Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County reopened to traffic near exit 136 at Centreport Parkway after an accident this morning involving six tractor-trailers. The northbound lanes, which had been partially blocked near the Courthouse exit due to disabled tractor-trailers, was also cleared.
(2) comments
Actually northbound is not even close to being cleared, don’t lie to your readers. I’ve been in this traffic since 11:15 AM and we are just now passing exit 140. The highway is not plowed and there’s tractor-trailer trucks all over the road. Literally what is the county doing because we haven’t seen ANYONE. Going on 11 hours in this traffic. Be better Virginia because this is pathetic. -a Maine resident trying to go home
Unfortunately, we are part of the stuck crowd. It’s been about 6 hours. Do you all have any updates for us? We don’t see any crews working on this but it could be our position in the masses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.