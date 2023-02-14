OmniRide bus and paratransit operators went on strike Monday, forcing the system to suspend service on all commuter routes and disrupting some local and Metro express lines.
In a news release, Teamsters Local 639 – which represents the drivers – said that about 150 operators went on strike starting at 3 a.m. Monday. The union alleged that Keolis, the private company that operates OmniRide service, was engaging in “unfair labor practice,” driving the Teamsters to authorize a strike last week. (Click here for real-time service alerts.)
“Keolis has been purposefully dragging its feet for six months, refusing to agree to anything at the bargaining table. This is a violation of federal labor law, and our members have no other option but to strike over these violations,” Teamsters Local 639 Secretary-Treasurer Bill Davis said in the statement. “Teamsters drivers are proud of the important transportation services they provide to their communities, but they were forced to take action because Keolis hasn’t been willing to change its illegal behavior.”
The press release did not say what violations were being alleged or what issues are currently being bargained over.
On Monday morning, OmniRide announced that all OmniRide Express commuter routes and the 60 Manassas Metro Express line were suspended. Frequencies on all five local OmniRide routes were reduced, with buses running every 90 minutes.
"Keolis continues to prioritize providing safe and reliable transit services for our passengers and supporting our team," Keolis said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing productive negotiations with our labor partners on a contract that supports the professional and personal development of our valued team members."
OmniRide, meanwhile, said in a statement that it and the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission – the system's governing body – were "confused" by the action. PRTC's preliminary fiscal 2024 budget was recently approved and referred to member localities for sign-off and includes additional funding for Keolis to negotiate with.
"That preliminary budget includes additional monies for Keolis to put on the bargaining table with the operators' union,” OmniRide said in its statement. “All driver wages/benefits come directly from the state and localities, or more specifically the taxpayers. One hundred percent of any additional funds for wages are being provided through subsidies from the General Assembly or locality budgets. PRTC is only a conduit.”
Keolis took over as OmniRide’s service provider in 2020. It also operates Loudoun County Transit, where operators with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 have been on strike since January, unable to reach an agreement with the company on a new agreement. Workers there say the company has offered low wages and cut company 401k contributions.
On Tuesday, workers from both unions held a rally in Loudoun County, saying that the wages and health insurance Keolis was offering was insufficient.
Davis, ATU Local 689’s lead negotiator on the contract, boiled down the asks to three items: decent wages, health care and retirement.
“It’s disrespectful what they’re doing to us. They’re asking us to work for low wages, long hours, and just expect us to get by … We’re just not gonna do it anymore,” he told the crowd Tuesday. “We’re not working for nothing no more.”
Speaking with InsideNoVa, Davis said Tuesday’s negotiations didn’t bring much progress.
“The company didn’t do much at all, so we’re going to remain on strike until we get a fair contract,” he said. “We’re looking for a liveable wage that has a pathway to a top-scale wage. And right now, they’re offering a decade to get a decent wage and we’re just not going to agree to that … And we’re not going to agree to higher health care costs, we’re not going to do that. And we want a decent retirement.”
In an announcement Wednesday, OmniRide extended the service suspensions and reductions at least through Friday, when the sides plan to meet again. According to OmniRide’s announcement, “Keolis presented a revised wages/benefits proposal, but no agreement was made.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated from its original version and to add photos from Tuesday night's rally in Loudoun County.
