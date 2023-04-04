Prince William County has a new fire and rescue chief.
The Board of County Supervisors announced Tuesday night that Thomas LaBelle would take over the fire and rescue chief job, joining the county’s department from Henrico County Division of Fire, where he serves as a deputy chief and chief of staff. He’ll start in Prince William County on May 1.
Fire and Rescue Chief Timothy Keen retired at the start of September after three years as chief and more than 40 years with the county. James E. Forgo stepped in as interim chief.
Prior to joining Henrico’s fire division in 2018, LaBelle spent five years as a division chief with the Albermarle County fire and rescue department, managing volunteer components of that county’s combination rescue system.
“I know how much the public safety community and the public safety workforce and volunteers mean to this Board of County Supervisors and to the county executive and his staff,” LaBelle told the board Tuesday night. “To be allowed to work side-by-side with them as we continue to protect the citizens of this community is humbling for me. I appreciate the vote of confidence and I look forward to working with you.”
LaBelle earned a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York. According to a county press release, he’s currently working on a master’s degree in homeland security from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.
Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue System is comprised of the Department of Fire and Rescue and eight volunteer fire and rescue departments. The organizations work together to provide firefighting and emergency medical services to the county and currently consist of 722 full-time employees and 391 operational volunteer personnel, according to the release.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, County Executive Chris Shorter said his staff began the search with over 60 candidates.
“We have done a national recruitment process for our fire chief, a process that started with over 60 candidates. We have at this point found our new fire chief and appreciate the board’s support and approval,” Shorter said.
LaBelle will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.
As the county’s fire and rescue system chief, LaBelle will be responsible for Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management Services. The county’s combined fire and rescue system provides emergency incident operations, emergency preparedness and staffing of the emergency operations center. The Fire and Rescue System also provides fire, injury and illness prevention for the community, along with training and education programs for the preparedness of department personnel.
comments
The employees that have worked for PWCFR for 40 plus years are more qualified than this guy, and are smart enough not to want to put up with this BOCS and the volunteer fire fighter Angry. Smart move Forgo and Smolski.
Will there be a 70% increase in violent fires? Like how prince william county is experiencing a 70% increase in violent crime. The crime rate has skyrocketed under the leadership of the current Board of County Supervisors, controlled by Democrats, and Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth (D), who took office in 2020.
Crime has skyrocketed since the gentrification of DC pushing people down to PWC for affordable living.
So they hired a "Chief of Staff" from a smaller fire department when there were more qualified people within Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue?
