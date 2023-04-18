Page 10 John Stirrup (1).jpg

John Stirrup, former Gainesville supervisor, speaks with residents opposing expanding data centers in the Rural Crescent in March 2022.

 Paul Lara | File Photo

Tags

(3) comments

FakeCommenter
Fake Commenter

"Safe and effective"

Report Add Reply
Farmall Super H

Hope that John gets well. It's only a matter of time before the democrats trash him on this forum. He's a great American and conservative. It's folks like him that will help save America from the current Biden-democrat destruction.

Report Add Reply
Youngkinz Constituent

Ironically, he was speaking of the 287(g) program and explaining how crime has skyrocketed in the county after stripping this program away. However, in my.opinion this program isn't a direct result of that because not all the crimes are committed by illegal migrants. Obviously if there are more individuals residing here, that will add to the uptick in crime. He was laying out what he called a "tri-fecta" that the democrats on the board were guilty of, with 287(g) being one of his three pillars. He voiced his support for Lawson as the new chair, and welcomed Bob Weir publically.

Glad he's recovering!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.