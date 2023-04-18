Update: April 19, 6:54 a.m.
John Stirrup is "feeling much better," according to a Facebook post from John Stirrup for Delegate late Tuesday.
"Tonight while speaking at the PWC meeting, John Stirrup collapsed and was taken to the hospital," the post states. "John is now feeling much better, resting and even telling a few dad jokes to the hospital staff. He and Heidi are incredibly grateful for the first responders, medical team, and all those who have reached out and offered prayers and support."
Original story: April 18, 9 p.m.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting was recessed Tuesday after former supervisor and state delegate candidate John Stirrup collapsed at the podium during public comment.
As of 8:55 p.m., there was no update on his condition. Stirrup was speaking about rising crime in the county during the meeting’s public comment period when he collapsed and fell to the ground. The board immediately recessed the meeting.
Stirrup served on the board as the Gainesville District supervisor from 2003 to 2011. Last December, the Republican announced he would be running for the Virginia House of Delegates 21st District seat.
In a statement, Prince William County officials did not identify Stirrup as the person who collapsed, but said first responders took him to an area hospital.
"Out of respect for the individual's privacy and that of their family, no further information regarding their condition will be released at this time," the statement said. "We would like to extend our heartfelt concern and well wishes to the affected resident and their family during this difficult time."
About half an hour into the recess, County Executive Christopher Shorter came back to the dias and said there would be resources available for those in the room.
“We just went through a lot and we … just want to acknowledge again, for the men and women who need some – or would like some additional support – it is here for you,” Shorter said.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler announced that the meeting would be recessed until Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., when public comment time would pick back up.
“It would be better, just given the emotional upset for us, and the things we have to do tonight, we are going to recess and reconvene … on Thursday,” she said.
(3) comments
"Safe and effective"
Hope that John gets well. It's only a matter of time before the democrats trash him on this forum. He's a great American and conservative. It's folks like him that will help save America from the current Biden-democrat destruction.
Ironically, he was speaking of the 287(g) program and explaining how crime has skyrocketed in the county after stripping this program away. However, in my.opinion this program isn't a direct result of that because not all the crimes are committed by illegal migrants. Obviously if there are more individuals residing here, that will add to the uptick in crime. He was laying out what he called a "tri-fecta" that the democrats on the board were guilty of, with 287(g) being one of his three pillars. He voiced his support for Lawson as the new chair, and welcomed Bob Weir publically.
Glad he's recovering!
