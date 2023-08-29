A 16-year-old Haymarket boy has been charged in connection with a deadly Saturday crash that started with two drivers speeding in Gainesville, according to police.
The wreck happened about 1:10 a.m. on Catharpin Road near Fallen Oaks Place. Police said the drivers of a 2015 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra were traveling southbound on Catharpin Road at "a high rate of speed."
"The Corolla driver passed the Elantra, crossing over the double yellow line," Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said in a news release. "The driver of the Elantra then attempted to overtake the Corolla in a 'No Passing' zone when the Elantra made contact with the rear of the Corolla as it began to pass."
The Corolla then rotated and struck a 2006 Scion that was traveling the opposite direction. The Elantra left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.
The Elantra's driver, Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket later died at an area hospital. His passenger, a 19-year-old Gainesville man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Dickinson said.
The drivers of the Corolla, the 16-year-old Haymarket boy, and the Scion, a 50-year-old South Riding woman, were not injured.
Police found that both teen drivers were traveling above the 40 mph speed limit, and the recommended posted 30 mph safe speed at the curve where the crash occurred.
The South Riding woman involved was traveling in the opposite direction and was uninvolved in the driving behavior of the other two drivers, police said.
Police charged the 16-year-old boy with driving without a license and reckless driving.
(11) comments
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
Just thankful no innocent people were hurt by the recklessness.
And people think we should let more people carry guns (which kill more Americans than cars).
Too many idiots out there.
You probably missed this subtle detail - the incident had nothing to do with guns. In addition, the speeding drivers were ages 16 and 19, so they were too young to legally buy guns.
Nope. I don't miss much.
The point, which despite your advanced degree you are incapable of grasping, is that America is filled with idiots and the current Heller definition of the 2A will arm millions of idiots.
You can buy long guns in VA at age 18. To include Ar-15s (the most common weapon in major mass shootings of 10+ deaths).
K
18 year olds can vote as well. That's more dangerous than owning firearms protected by the 2d Amendment.
True.
Look at the idiots who voted in Trump.
And people think we should groom more people to be trans. Trans folks are at a significantly higher suicide risk. 7.7 times the rate of suicide attempts and 3.5 times the rate of suicide deaths than the greater population, but we keep allowing educated (idiot) teachers to groom them.
[offtopic]
Let me know when 48,830 trans people kill themselves in one year.
Deplorables currently have the lowest life expectancy in America due to suicide, obesity, drug and alcohol abuse.
Grooming is defined as building a relationship with a minor to exploit them for sexually.
Recognizing and respecting individual rights is NOT grooming.
Trump, Dennis Hastert, and Matt Gaetz are groomers.
No one will ever confuse you for being educated.
Ok,
Then by your rationale, ALL LGBTQ people can be groomed to be heterosexual.
And ALL heterosexual people can be groomed to be whatever category.
Is that correct?
Are you agreeing that there is gender fluidity (which is what you are arguing by insinuating that there is a choice)?
Speaking of stupid....
Speaking of stupid...
Welcome to the discussion.
